Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man arrested after fleeing police

The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger, Jacob John...
The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger, Jacob John Friedrichs, got out of the car and began running.(AP)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as a traffic stop in Winnebago turned out to be much more.

The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger got out of the car and began running.

The officer recognized the passenger as Jacob John Friedrichs and knew he had a felony warrant.

Friedrichs fled to a nearby salvage yard.

After using a canine and drones Friedrichs was arrested after being found in a camper.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
Authorities continue their investigation after a residential fire broke out yesterday morning...
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family
Highway 14 near New Ulm.
MnDOT gearing up for Highway 14 project

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
134,257 Minnesotans signed up for 2022 health insurance coverage through the state’s health...
Over 134,000 sign up for MNSure
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on...
Historical Society seeks volunteer board members
According to an announcement today from MnDOT, voting has opened for the 2022 “Name a Snowplow”...
Voting begins for MnDOT’s 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest