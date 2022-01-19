Man arrested after fleeing police

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as a traffic stop in Winnebago turned out to be much more.

The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger got out of the car and began running.

The officer recognized the passenger as Jacob John Friedrichs and knew he had a felony warrant.

Friedrichs fled to a nearby salvage yard.

After using a canine and drones Friedrichs was arrested after being found in a camper.

