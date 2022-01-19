Man arrested after fleeing police
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as a traffic stop in Winnebago turned out to be much more.
The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger got out of the car and began running.
The officer recognized the passenger as Jacob John Friedrichs and knew he had a felony warrant.
Friedrichs fled to a nearby salvage yard.
After using a canine and drones Friedrichs was arrested after being found in a camper.
