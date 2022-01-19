Mankato Area Public Schools appoints Bukata Hayes to fill vacant school board position

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public Schools board voted Tuesday to appoint Bukata Hayes to fill the vacant school board position after Darren Wacker resigned last month.

Because Wacker’s term was set to expire at the end of 2022, a special election was not required.

Hayes will begin his role next month and will serve until the end of December.

“Bukata will be an extraordinary board member. He is well-versed in how schools run. He is very thoughtful. He will do his reading and he will do his homework. He will come to the table with good questions and good decisions,” said Board Chair Jodi Sapp.

Hayes was selected from a group of 15 applicants.

School board members reviewed applications during the Jan. 10 work session before narrowing the list down to their top three picks and making the nomination at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mankato Area Public Schools board appoints Bukata Hayes to vacant board position (Mankato Area Public Schools)

Hayes has served as the Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.

Most recently he is the Vice President of Racial and Health Equity at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

“Upon looking at all of the applications, one of the things we had agreed upon at the work session is we wanted someone who had experience within the district, working in our community as well as advocating for some of the things that we’re talking about relating to our framework and our vision. So when looking at his application, he was able to speak to all of those things,” Vice Chair Kenneth Reid said.

Sixteen people originally applied for the position.

One was pulled from consideration because they lived outside district boundaries.

Hayes was not at Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.