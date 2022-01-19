Mankato Public Safety issues 191 citations during latest snow emergencies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is revealing totals from snow emergencies that were declared over the weekend following Friday’s snowstorm.

A total of 175 citations were issued and 106 vehicles were towed Saturday to help crews clear the roads.

A snow emergency was in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for downtown Mankato, resulting in 16 additional citations and 13 tows.

The agency also said 33 crashes were reported over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to a total of 456 crashes on Friday.

