Mayo Clinic experts weigh in on possibility of peak for Omicron

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Since the pandemic began a team from Mayo Clinic has been analyzing and tracking the coronavirus. Wednesday the team met to address a possibility of a peak in the fast-spreading omicron variant.

“We are seeing a peak starting to happen in Minnesota as early in the next week, could be as late as the end of the month,” Mayo Clinic data scientist Curtis Storlie said.

Gathering data from around the country, the experts say that there will be an abrupt decline in cases before the case numbers become a more stable level. But they’re not certain about the future, considering the hesitancy towards the vaccine and boosters.

“Cases will be low for several months in all likelihood,” Storlie said. “Then it is up to us and how much are we willing to take this seriously and prevent another surge from another variant in the future.”

Some other major points include the emphasis of being in a different place from two years ago. The world has learned more about the virus and its variants in the last two years, and weapons like the vaccine and the boosters are available to fight the virus.

Another expert on the call says that following the precautions seriously and everyone doing their part can help prevent another surge after months of downtime.

“Vaccination, continuing to promote boosters and continuing with the simple measures is very very important and that is what will see us through the pandemic and out the other side,” chair, Mayo Clinic outpatient practice Dr. Conor Loftus said.

