Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic experts weigh in on possibility of peak for Omicron

Mayo Clinic experts host Zoom conference to discuss the possibility of a peak and decline in the Omicron variant
Mayo Clinic hosts zoom call to discuss future of Omicron variant
Mayo Clinic hosts zoom call to discuss future of Omicron variant(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Since the pandemic began a team from Mayo Clinic has been analyzing and tracking the coronavirus. Wednesday the team met to address a possibility of a peak in the fast-spreading omicron variant.

“We are seeing a peak starting to happen in Minnesota as early in the next week, could be as late as the end of the month,” Mayo Clinic data scientist Curtis Storlie said.

Gathering data from around the country, the experts say that there will be an abrupt decline in cases before the case numbers become a more stable level. But they’re not certain about the future, considering the hesitancy towards the vaccine and boosters.

“Cases will be low for several months in all likelihood,” Storlie said. “Then it is up to us and how much are we willing to take this seriously and prevent another surge from another variant in the future.”

Some other major points include the emphasis of being in a different place from two years ago. The world has learned more about the virus and its variants in the last two years, and weapons like the vaccine and the boosters are available to fight the virus.

Another expert on the call says that following the precautions seriously and everyone doing their part can help prevent another surge after months of downtime.

“Vaccination, continuing to promote boosters and continuing with the simple measures is very very important and that is what will see us through the pandemic and out the other side,” chair, Mayo Clinic outpatient practice Dr. Conor Loftus said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
Authorities continue their investigation after a residential fire broke out yesterday morning...
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire
Highway 14 near New Ulm.
MnDOT gearing up for Highway 14 project
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family

Latest News

FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System take action to address staff shortages, sacrifices
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering 1 billion free COVID tests, but many more needed
FILE — Hospitalizations of people being treated for coronavirus infections in Iowa surpassed...
Iowa COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 amid high virus spread
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron