Minnesota DNR reminds anglers that ice is never 100% safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding winter anglers to be aware of water aeration on some southern Minnesota lakes.

Water aeration spurs movement within the freezing water to help fish breathe during winter months when the lakes are frozen over.

Lakes that have this system usually have signage letting the public know because the system impacts the ice thickness on parts of the lake.

Q: Do you provide ice thickness information? A: The DNR does not track ice thickness across the state, as conditions... Posted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Friday, January 14, 2022

The DNR says ice is never 100% safe and to make sure you have ice picks handy, especially on lakes that have aeration.

“As far as the open water that is created from these, like I said, there is signs around the open water, so obviously the ice is safe outside of those signs, but anytime you get inside of those signs it could be dangerous. I know of people who tried to fish in open water and some people fell through,” explained Brian Schultz, assistant regional fisheries manager at the Minnesota DNR.

The DNR also says that you should check the ice thickness every 150 feet.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.