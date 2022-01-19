Minnesota State dance team wins national championship in 2 categories

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks dance team made history over the weekend while in Florida.

The Mavericks stood out at the 2022 UDA College Nationals. The squad won first place in both open pom and jazz, which is the first time they’ve become national champions in more than one category.

Head coach Jennifer James-Utermoehl says the team experiences a lot of emotions during their time in Florida.

”When you get your team’s name called, it is a huge sigh of relief and excitement, and you just know that all of the work, the blood, sweat, tears and soreness all went to what our end goal was,” she said.

The Mavericks weren’t able to attend last year’s UDA College Nationals event, so this year, they used the same routines from last year and found great success.

And the Mavs are BACK at nationals! 2022 Business Trip ☑️ We are thrilled to have made team history this weekend!... Posted by Minnesota State University Mankato Dance Team on Sunday, January 16, 2022

