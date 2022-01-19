Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State dance team wins national championship in 2 categories

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks dance team made history over the weekend while in Florida.

The Mavericks stood out at the 2022 UDA College Nationals. The squad won first place in both open pom and jazz, which is the first time they’ve become national champions in more than one category.

Head coach Jennifer James-Utermoehl says the team experiences a lot of emotions during their time in Florida.

”When you get your team’s name called, it is a huge sigh of relief and excitement, and you just know that all of the work, the blood, sweat, tears and soreness all went to what our end goal was,” she said.

The Mavericks weren’t able to attend last year’s UDA College Nationals event, so this year, they used the same routines from last year and found great success.

And the Mavs are BACK at nationals! 2022 Business Trip ☑️ We are thrilled to have made team history this weekend!...

Posted by Minnesota State University Mankato Dance Team on Sunday, January 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family
Authorities continue their investigation after a residential fire broke out yesterday morning...
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire

Latest News

Nathan Smith selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team
Nathan Smith selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team
Nathan Smith selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team
Nathan Smith selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team
Minnesota State dance team wins national championship in 2 categories
Minnesota State dance team wins national championship in 2 categories
Tips to stay healthy while enjoying the Hockey Day Minnesota fun
Tips to stay healthy while enjoying the Hockey Day Minnesota fun