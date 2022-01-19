MnDOT gearing up for Highway 14 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is gearing up to make major changes to Highway 14.

Several improvements will be made to a 10-mile stretch between Nicollet and New Ulm, with more being made to the 22.5-mile stretch that extends from New Ulm to North Mankato.

MnDOT plans to realign the highway to bypass Courtland and expand it from two lanes to four. Snow fences will be installed along the route to help prevent icy conditions.

Interchanges will be constructed in Cortland and New Ulm at County Road 37.

“Very similar to what we did with Nicollet, where we did a bridge over the top of the crossroad with roundabout ramp terminals,” project manager Zachary Tess explained.

MnDOT is also adding new turning lanes at intersections near Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.

“We’ve got a high school adjacent to the highway. For some of those at-risk less experienced drivers, that’s one of the intersections that will be receiving safer intersection treatment,” Tess stated.

Construction is expected to begin in just a few months.

“From a construction perspective, we’re going to see the detour go on, it’ll be early April of this spring, 2022. Then, all the work that would have any impact to the traveling public is supposed to be done in 2023,” project supervisor Todd Kjolstad explained.

MnDOT says the detour will be significant.

“It’s essentially from Highway 169 in Mankato out to Highway 68 and ultimately onto 15 just south of New Ulm,” Kjolstad described.

The improvements are all part of MnDOT’s mission to improve highway safety and travel.

Last week, LED-enhanced stop signs were installed in Eagle Lake at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 17. They replaced yield signs that now require motorists to stop completely before making a left turn.

The change was made in response to a pattern of t-bone crashes.

THOMPSON// “The crashes that we’re seeing, it’s fairly obvious that folks just aren’t taking enough time when taking that left turn to find a good safe gap in oncoming traffic, the more time that they can take, the slower they go, and now in this instance, coming to a complete stop will help them to make that good safe choice in making their left turn,” commented Scott Thompson, traffic engineer at MnDOT District 7.

MnDOT encourages drivers to sign up for email notifications to stay up-to-date on projects in their area.

Construction on the stretch of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna was completed and opened for travel last fall. With the plans to expand the stretch of Highway 14 between North Mankato and New Ulm, motorists will soon be able to travel from New Ulm to Rochester on a four-lane highway.

