Over 134,000 sign up for MNSure

By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A record number of Minnesotans signed up for private health insurance plans during MNSure’s recent open enrollment period.

134,257 Minnesotans signed up for 2022 health insurance coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022.

The record number of sign-ups is 14,988 more than in the previous year’s open enrollment period and represents a 10% increase.

Over 58% of those who purchased health insurance through MNSure are receiving advanced premium tax credits (APTC), which lower the monthly cost of insurance premiums.

The average tax credit per household is $6,089 a year.

