MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West Scarlets hosted the Owatonna Huskies in a Big Nine Conference showdown Tuesday night.

The Huskies led 32-22 at halftime and never looked back, going on to win 61-44.

Huskies win 61-44 and maintain 1st place in the Big 9. Great game Huskies! pic.twitter.com/iyZ005u8YM — Owatonna Boys Hoops (@OwaBoysHoops) January 19, 2022

MORE SCORES

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.