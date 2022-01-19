Rochester wins $1M grant in Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester announced Tuesday, it was one of 15 winners of the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2021/2022 Global Mayors Challenge.

The competition started with 631 applicants from 99 counties and was narrowed down to 50 before the final 15 were decided.

“It’s been kind of overwhelming, actually, to realize that what we’ve been working for, we actually achieved,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said.

A worldwide competition supporting a city’s most promising and inspiring ideas, the Global Mayors Challenge.

“It’s been a focus for the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center (DMC) to improve the participation of minorities and underserved communities in citywide projects,” DMC Equitable Development Coordinator Wafa Elkhalifa said.

When the pandemic began, the City of Rochester identified women of color were disproportionately impacted, so this project will provide them with upward mobility.

Rochester skyline (KTTC)

According to the project, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) women make up 13 percent of the population but fill less than one percent of open building industry jobs.

“We worked very hard doing qualitative and quantitative research,” Norton said. “Really bringing our community together through what we call out co-design processes. We had community members working directly with the construction industry and the trades industries to really talk about what really needs to change to increase the number of women in the built environment area.”

The city’s hope is to increase the number of BIPOC women in construction and building industries by focusing on education, training, hiring and work-culture interventions.

“I think this project will highlight the need that we have in the city and also it will create opportunities to introduce these fields and these career options to all ages so they can be familiar with it,” Elkhalifa said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge Program Manager Michael Odermatt praised Rochester’s win on Tuesday:

“Cities like Rochester are at the forefront of showing the world what an equitable recovery from the pandemic should look like. We are delighted to support their Mayors Challenge winning project’s efforts to blaze career paths for women of color in the high-paying and booming construction industry. With the recent passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we believe innovative approaches like Rochester’s are poised to take root and scale in cities across the country.”

Each of the winning 15 cities will receive a grant for $1 million over three years and technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Norton says more information and specific details on how residents can become a part of this project will be released in the coming weeks.

