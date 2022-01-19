Your Photos
St. Clair’s Kayli Hinze scores 1,000th point in Cyclones victory

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Clair’s Kayli Hinze was closing in on a career milestone as the Cyclones hosted Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Tuesday.

Hinze scored her 1,000th career point during the contest and finished with 27.

St. Clair defeated Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 91-40.

Eighth-grader Brooklin Hinze nearly matched her older sister in scoring on Tuesday by scoring 26 points of her own. Stephanie Cink also pitched in with 21 points.

