St. Clair’s Kayli Hinze scores 1,000th point in Cyclones victory

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Clair’s Kayli Hinze was closing in on a career milestone as the Cyclones hosted Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Tuesday.

Hinze scored her 1,000th career point during the contest and finished with 27.

St. Clair defeated Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 91-40.

Eighth-grader Brooklin Hinze nearly matched her older sister in scoring on Tuesday by scoring 26 points of her own. Stephanie Cink also pitched in with 21 points.

congratulations to jr. Kayli Hinze on her 1000 point pic.twitter.com/5MDESmSJIA — Brad O'Donnell (@BodonnellBrad) January 19, 2022

