Tips to stay healthy while enjoying the Hockey Day Minnesota fun

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As Hockey Day Minnesota festivities continue on throughout the week, the temperatures have started dropping.

The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee is offering some advice on how to stay warm throughout the next two days.

There will be an entertainment tent that will fit 2,000 people where you can get warm, along with fire pits all over the grounds.

Locker rooms will be heated for players also.

”We also have food truck alley in the village, serving up hot coffee and hot cocoa and hot food. We are the Bold North, we understand that it is going to be frigid temperatures, but we are used to this. So we encourage our fans to bundle up and grab those hot hands and come cheer on the team because we have all waited two years now,” stated Cate DeBates, Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee member.

When the temperatures get this low and wind chills get lower, Mayo Clinic health professionals advise people to wear as many layers as possible and not to have any skin showing to avoid the dangers of frostbite.

”The first thing that you are going to feel is that it is going to be exquisitely painful. It is actually when you start to lose sensation that you can understand that there is no blood flow to your body. It essentially cutting off blood flow to those affected areas,” explained Dr. David Nestler, M.D., a consultant with the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Hockey Day Minnesota continues at Blakeslee Stadium through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

