Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Voting begins for MnDOT’s 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest

FILE - According to an announcement today from MnDOT, voting has opened for the 2022 “Name a...
FILE - According to an announcement today from MnDOT, voting has opened for the 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - According to an announcement today from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, voting has opened for the 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest.

After receiving nearly 11,000 creative name submissions in December, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting.

The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalist, such as creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences.

Most of this year’s finalists are new name ideas, but the 2022 finalists also include a small group of names that were runners-up in 2021.

Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow.

Voting will be open through Wed., Jan. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the new named snowplows will be located – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

Minnesotans are encouraged to follow @mndot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the “Name a Snowplow” contest, as well as winter weather alerts, safety messages, project updates and more.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
Authorities continue their investigation after a residential fire broke out yesterday morning...
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family
Highway 14 near New Ulm.
MnDOT gearing up for Highway 14 project

Latest News

QOTD (Results)
Wind chill values Thursday morning will once again be anywhere from 20 to 30 below zero.
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Forecast
Juggling the cost of at-home COVID tests
Juggling the cost of at-home COVID tests
Local shelters participate in Betty White Challenge
Local shelters participate in Betty White Challenge