Voting begins for MnDOT’s 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - According to an announcement today from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, voting has opened for the 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest.

After receiving nearly 11,000 creative name submissions in December, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting.

The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalist, such as creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences.

Most of this year’s finalists are new name ideas, but the 2022 finalists also include a small group of names that were runners-up in 2021.

Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow.

Voting will be open through Wed., Jan. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the new named snowplows will be located – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

Minnesotans are encouraged to follow @mndot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the “Name a Snowplow” contest, as well as winter weather alerts, safety messages, project updates and more.

