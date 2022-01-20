Your Photos
Bringing attention to National Stalking Awareness Month

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KEYC) - In the new digital age, it’s incredibly easy to get information on anything or anyone.

Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has recently noticed that trend and are bringing the new findings to the public’s attention.

As well as mental health experts are seeing the psychological ramifications of stalking and sex trafficking.

“Most of the stalking and stalking cases that we see is either through financial records to get locations because people are creatures of habit. They go to the same places for coffee or for lunch,” Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Marc Chadderdon said.

“What happens is a kind of erosion of the feeling of safety, which affects every part of their life. So, a person being stalked is obviously going to have fear and anxiety,” Minnesota Mental Health Services therapist, Elizabeth McKay stated.

Stalking is traditionally thought of as lurking around or following someone, but that isn’t always the case, especially with information being at the tips of everyone’s fingers.

There are ways that people can figure out where you are and what you are doing like with Apple Tags or tiles, as well as credit card information or even GPS tracking.

The police and mental health experts see this on a daily basis and is addressing the issues not just during January which is National Stalking Awareness Month, but every day of the year.

“Because there is just a lot of misinformation about stalking and sex trafficking. A lot of people who just don’t know what a crime it is or what to do or who to talk to,” McKay explained.

The most common cases are with past relationships, but Investigator Marc Chadderdon is giving some tips on what to be aware of and how to be safe in this new found technology era.

“Is seeing that person all over in parks, at a shopping mall and constantly running into them. That would be a sign of hey, how do they know I’m here,” Chadderdon said.

