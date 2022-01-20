Your Photos
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life

By Stephen Moody and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Alabama is being hailed a hero after protecting his 2-year-old sister, who darted into the street.

“My momma called me a hero because I saved my baby sister,” Kayden Reid told WALA.

Kayden was hit by a car Tuesday after getting his sister out of the way. He walked away with just a few scratches.

“Kayden stopped what he was doing and jumped in front and saved her from being hit in the process,” his aunt Kendra Nettles said.

Kayden’s aunt said the entire family is just happy that he’s OK and holds no ill will against the driver.

“It wasn’t her fault. We’re just thankful that she stopped when she did to make sure that everything is OK with him and us,” Nettles said.

Kayden was taken to the hospital to get some stitches but is OK otherwise.

When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more heroes. Mobile Fire/Rescue showed up to say hello and give him a tour of the fire truck.

It’s all smiles for Kayden and his family as they get over what could’ve been a tragic situation.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

