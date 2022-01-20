Hundreds take state-paid nursing assistant training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of Minnesotans are taking advantage of the state’s offer to cover the cost of training to become a certified nursing assistant.

The state has used $3.5 million in federal relief funding to pay for students’ tuition, textbooks and certification exams in hopes of alleviating staffing shortages in long-term care facilities and veterans’ homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 Minnesotans have enrolled in state training programs offered through the Minnesota State college system and HeartCert, a private provider.

State officials say nursing assistants are the sixth highest in-demand job in Minnesota and earn a median wage of about $37,300 per year.

