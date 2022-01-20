Your Photos
Icy, frost-covered windshield leads to crash

FILE - A North Mankato squad car was struck by a motorist, Wednesday morning, whose vision was impaired by the frost on the car.(WVLT)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are many reasons to clear any and all ice and snow off all the windows of your vehicle before getting on the road.

A North Mankato squad car was struck by a motorist, Wednesday morning, whose vision was impaired by the frost on the car.

The Minnesota State Patrol investigated the crash and there were no injuries.

