Icy windshield leads to crash involving North Mankato police vehicle

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Local law enforcement officials are stressing the importance of clearing your windshield of all snow and ice before hitting the roads.

A North Mankato police vehicle was struck by a motorist Wednesday morning whose vision was impaired by the frost on the car’s windshield.

This morning a North Mankato Police Department squad car was struck by a motorist who did not clear the snow/ice off of...

Posted by City of North Mankato, Minnesota on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The Minnesota State Patrol investigated the crash and reported that nobody was injured.

“Take the time to remove ice and snow and debris from your windshield. Give your car time to warm up so the defroster can keep your window clean, and, also, it would be a good idea to invest in some windshield washer fluid instead of the standard fluid that is available during the warmer months,” North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said.

Officials from the North Mankato Police Department advise drivers to give themselves extra time to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of other drivers on the road.

Washington News Bureau senior reporter Ted Fioraliso interviews Vice President Kamala Harris...
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration’s first year
Stalking is traditionally thought of as lurking around or following someone, but that isn’t...
Bringing attention to National Stalking Awareness Month
