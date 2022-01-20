Your Photos
Jury selection underway in civil rights trial

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority. Starting today, jurors will be questioned by U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson.(Cedric Hohnstadt | Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Jury selection is underway in the federal case against three former Minneapolis police officers who were with Derek Chauvin when he pinned George Floyd to the street.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority.

Starting Thursday, jurors will be questioned by U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson. Jurors have already answered an extensive questionnaire. They will be brought into the court in groups.

Legal experts say the federal case will be more complicated than a pending state case against the officers, because prosecutors will have the difficult task of proving the men willfully did not take action.

