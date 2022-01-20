Your Photos
Lawmarkers react to Governor Walz unveils massive bonding and infrastructure bill proposal

Southern MN lawmakers react
Southern MN lawmakers react(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Walz’s (DFL) $2.7 Billion infrastructure and bonding bill proposal looks to cover a lot of ground.

“Roads, bridges, we’re looking at, the governor has invested a great deal in water, and that would be protection of water, upgrading of sewage systems,” said Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL) Winona.

“In terms of what it covers, and the cost actually, we’ve not passed anything near that before,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R) Rochester.

The bill will need a supermajority to pass.

“Because we’re borrowing money for those projects, it’s not just a normal bill that requires 50+1 to pass.” Said Nelson.

The proposed bill is divided into five main sections:

- 38%: Asset Preservation

- 21%: Infrastructure

- 16%: Housing and Homeless

- 14%: Funding for Community and Equity

- 10%: Environmental Stewardship

“We pay 10 percent, and then people buy the bonds, and they pay the other 90%, and they’re paid off over 10-20 years,” said Pelowski.

The proposal has some support, but criticisms as well.

“I am concerned about the massive borrowing in this bill, at a time when we have such big surpluses, said Nelson. “It is always concerning to see a very metro-focused bill.”

For a full look at the proposal click here.

