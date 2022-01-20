Mayor; police chief address security concerns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman addressed the city’s continued response to violent crime and the ongoing work to recruit what they call community-minded officers.

Hundreds of the city’s law enforcement officers retired or quit following George Floyd’s murder by former police officer Derek Chauvin and Chauvin’s conviction.

Mayor Frey has announced five new cadet classes to increase the number of officers in the next year, with the first starting in February and graduating in June.

City officials reported 96 homicides in 2021. There were also at least 650 people shot and more than two thousand robberies, including more than 650 carjackings.

While discussing plans to curb violence, the new chief addressed security surrounding today’s jury selection.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.