MN Ag Expo kicks off activities in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Farmers and agriculture enthusiasts are flocking to Mankato for the kickoff of the MN Ag Expo.

”Really share about what are the opportunities and challenges we are facing and how can we come together and support one another,” GreenSeam Program Manager Garrett Lieffring said.

Hundreds of booths filled the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, from CHS to the American Farm Bureau Federation to the Minnesota FFA Foundation.

“It’s great between GreenSeam and the things that have been done here, having Minnesota Soybean and Minnesota Corn Growers, all of the folks that are right here. Mankato was founded on this, Minnesota is a powerhouse, a global powerhouse,” Gov. Tim Walz explained.

The MN Ag Expo is not just a place for businesses to set up shop, there are also some big names in the ag business in attendance as well.

“For me, this is appropriate that it is here, and I think the folks in that room know it is not just the epicenter of Minnesota agriculture, but this is the epicenter of American and world agriculture and innovation. This is where the stuff comes from, ideas start here and go to the rest of the world,” Walz stated.

During his visit to Mankato on Wednesday, Walz discussed the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program and its goal of certifying 1 million acres by the end of 2022.

“It’s a voluntary program where producers enroll in this. They work hand in hand with water and soil conservation with the ag department about cleaning water and protecting topsoil,” Walz said.

All the agriculture activity over the next two days shows that the Mankato area is booming in agribusiness.

“You look at the companies and the amount of grain that flows through Mankato from all over the state and then out to the world. Mankato is an important piece and to have farmers from all over the state, vendors, policymakers, it really brings a lot of attention to Mankato as it should,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said.

