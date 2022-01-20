Your Photos
MN unemployment rate in December 2021

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic levels in December 2021.

The state Department of Employment and Economic Development reports a 3.1% unemployment rate.

That’s down .2% from last month with more people entering the workforce.

Here in the Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, nearly 2,500 jobs were added over-the-year in December -- a 4.5-percent increase from December of 2020.

