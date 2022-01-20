Your Photos
New Spanish immersion preschool opening in Rochester

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new Spanish immersion preschool and child care center will open in Northwest Rochester at the end of January.

It’s called Tierra Ecantada and was founded in Minneapolis in 2013. The school has more locations around the state, with the Rochester site being one of the newest. It’s located off of Cascade Creek NW. It will serve children ages six weeks through six years old.

Most of the teachers are bilingual, speaking both Spanish and English. School leaders said one of their goals is to teach children early on about diversity and individual life skills that they can use well on into adulthood.

Some of the curriculum includes cooking classes, along with writing, art and math classes. There are 12 different units all together.

“Bilingual children are prone to have more opportunities in the world” Tierra Ecantada Distrct Manager Angel Reinicke said. “They’ve also tested higher in the standardized tests, among the United States. That’s one of the benefits, and of course, just providing that opportunity for young ones to learn a second language when it’s the best time of their lives.”

The school will provide regular meals made with organic ingredients. It also provides cloth diapers for parents who prefer them.

Reinicke said they have enough staff to open with the current number of children enrolled. He said as enrollment increases, they will be hiring more staff. They are hiring both bilingual and English-only speaking people.

There is an open house Jan. 27 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at 3805 Cascade Creek Rd. The school will officially open on Jan. 31.

For more information, visit its website.

