No. 17 Minnesota State cancels wrestling match against No. 1 St. Cloud State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 17 Minnesota State Mavericks announced Wednesday that the wrestling match against No. 1 St. Cloud State has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Mavericks’ last match against Wisconsin-Parkside was also canceled because of COVID-19.

Dual vs SCSU has been cancelled.⁰

The decision to cancel the dual is in compliance with the NSIC COVID-19 policies and return-to-play protocol.⁰

Minnesota State's 2021-22 schedule continues Friday, January 28 with a road dual at Minot State. #hornsup pic.twitter.com/8IJStN017X — Minnesota State Wrestling (@MinnStWrestling) January 19, 2022

Minnesota State is scheduled to return to the mat on Jan. 28 at Minot State.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.