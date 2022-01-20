Your Photos
No. 17 Minnesota State cancels wrestling match against No. 1 St. Cloud State

Minnesota State Mavericks wrestler Kolbe O’Brien, top, wrestles against the University of...
Minnesota State Mavericks wrestler Kolbe O’Brien, top, wrestles against the University of Mary's Drew Steidler Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 17 Minnesota State Mavericks announced Wednesday that the wrestling match against No. 1 St. Cloud State has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Mavericks’ last match against Wisconsin-Parkside was also canceled because of COVID-19.

Minnesota State is scheduled to return to the mat on Jan. 28 at Minot State.

