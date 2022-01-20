No. 17 Minnesota State cancels wrestling match against No. 1 St. Cloud State
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 17 Minnesota State Mavericks announced Wednesday that the wrestling match against No. 1 St. Cloud State has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Mavericks’ last match against Wisconsin-Parkside was also canceled because of COVID-19.
Minnesota State is scheduled to return to the mat on Jan. 28 at Minot State.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.