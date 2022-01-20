Northern MN film “Hockeyland” premiere tour set for February

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A new movie featuring hockey in the Northland will hit theaters in our region early February.

“Hockeyland,” tells the story of the memorable 2019-20 hockey season, which was one of the last seasons for the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears, and featured a state tournament run for the Hermantown Hawks.

The “Hockeyland” premiere tour will take place in Duluth and on the Iron Range from February 2-4, prior to a national release.

The film will debut at Zeitgeist Zinema 2 in Duluth and the Historic High School Auditorium in Hibbing.

“Local movies that tell local stories are a big part of the North x North film initiative. Northern Minnesota is full of great stories and great storytellers, and Zeitgeist is working to make sure they all have a place to get told,” said Zeitgeist Executive Director Tony Cuneo.

Showtimes:

February 2, 7 p.m. at the Zinema in Duluth

February 3, 7 p.m. at the Zinema in Duluth

February 4, 7 p.m. at the Historic Hibbing High School Auditorium

Tickets are available for all three screenings under “Now Showing” at the Zinema 2 website with discounted tickets available for students, seniors, and veterans.

Local youth hockey teams interested in attending as a group are welcome and may contact Andrew Sherburne, andrew@northlandfilms.com.

