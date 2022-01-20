River View Sanitation & Allina Health Cancer Institute team up

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - River View Sanitation is offering a pink garbage cart to all existing and new customers.

You can call their office to reserve a pink cart in exchange for a donation.

They will match total donations up to $20,000 and they encourage businesses join the the initiative as well.

Company officials say it’s a unique and fun way to raise money for cancer research and to help those directly impacted by the disease.

“I think it is just giving everyone an opportunity to be apart of it. All of the money is staying local and I think everyone has been affected in some way. Whether that is your own family, friends, neighbors, everyone has been affected by cancer in some way or another,” owner of River View Sanitation, Brent Kucera said.

The pink carts come in one size only, 65 gallons, and only one to a customer.

For those who sign up, they will swap out the carts on your normal garbage day, the week after the purchase.

