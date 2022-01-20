Sleepy Eye’s Hesse on pace for more records after scoring 1,000th point

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye sophomore point guard Kadence Hesse is the spark plug behind the Indians’ 13-2 record. Along the way, she became the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

“I can’t believe I’ve gotten this far already and set all of these milestones, but since a 7th grader I’ve always dreamed of this moment and now it’s just here,” Hesse said.

Hesse’s career on varsity began in seventh grade. A year later, the offense revolved around the young scorer.

“You adapt to the game and you learn how to break these things or what you need to do to be successful,” she described. “That comes with all those game that you were just a little seventh or eighth grader getting beat up by these big names, that you just had to trust the process and it works.”

The sophomore’s impact became evident right away, and it showed when Hesse missed the first four games this past season.

“We really struggled at that point and so it kind of showed, proved to our team that we need her on our team and she needs to be our leader on the court. So once she came back, we went on a winning spree,” head coach Sarah Hesse stated.

Now, Hesse is leading the Indians with 25 points per game and became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, passing her mom and coach’s 857 career points.

“She said, ‘mom, I beat you,” Sarah recalled.

Sleepy Eye's Kadence Hesse is embraced by her mother and head coach, Sarah Hesse, after scoring her 1,000th career point Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Sleepy Eye, Minn. (KEYC)

But Hesse won’t be satisfied until she is the all-time scorer in school history.

Hesse plans to take her talents to Southwest Minnesota State University after high school.

“The sky is the limit, she has unlimited potential, she just has to believe in herself and go get what she wants,” Sarah said.

The sophomore’s natural play-making abilities are why Hesse is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

