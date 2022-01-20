Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say

Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her apartment.(Wichita County Jail via KAUZ)
By Emily Van de Riet and KAUZ Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas woman was arrested after police say they found human remains in her apartment that had been decomposing for weeks.

Officers with the Electra Police Department said that they were sent to an apartment on Dec. 1 for a report of flies and a foul odor coming from a unit’s open window. After receiving no response after knocking on the door, officers entered the apartment and found a decomposing body in the hallway, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KAUZ.

Police said Susan Que Smith then arrived back at her apartment with her young daughter and told officers that the dead body was her daughter’s father, Michael Albert Wiest.

Smith told police she had been living with Wiest’s decomposing body for three to four weeks without reporting his death because she didn’t want to be evicted; Wiest was not supposed to be at the apartment.

Police did not provide a cause of death for Wiest.

Officers also said the apartment was “unlivable.” In addition to the dead body, there were several open buckets of human waste that were being used as toilets due to not having running water. Officers said there was also rotting food and trash littering the apartment.

Smith was arrested and jailed on charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence on Jan. 18. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
Highway 14 near New Ulm.
MnDOT gearing up for Highway 14 project
Authorities continue their investigation after a residential fire broke out yesterday morning...
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire
Minnesota State dance team wins national championship in 2 categories
Minnesota State dance team wins national championship in 2 categories

Latest News

They will match total donations up to $20,000 and they encourage businesses join the the...
River View Sanitation, Allina Health Cancer Institute team up
River View Sanitation, Allina Health Cancer Institute team up
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right,...
Minnesota attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests