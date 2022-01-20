Trial date set almost two years after Cloquet murders

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 DULUTH) - Almost two years after it happened, the man accused of murdering a Native woman, her young son, and unborn child finally has a trial date.

Sheldon Thomson is charged with murder in the deaths of Jackie Defoe, her son Kevin, and unborn child.

It happened in Cloquet in March 2020.

Police discovered the bodies in Defoe’s home after witnesses say Thompson was acting strangely and admitted to the murders.

His trial is now scheduled to start with jury selection on May 16th.

It’s expected to last three weeks.

