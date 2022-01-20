Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Trial date set almost two years after Cloquet murders

Jackie Defoe
Jackie Defoe(KBJR)
By Bonney Bowman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 DULUTH) - Almost two years after it happened, the man accused of murdering a Native woman, her young son, and unborn child finally has a trial date.

Sheldon Thomson is charged with murder in the deaths of Jackie Defoe, her son Kevin, and unborn child.

It happened in Cloquet in March 2020.

Police discovered the bodies in Defoe’s home after witnesses say Thompson was acting strangely and admitted to the murders.

His trial is now scheduled to start with jury selection on May 16th.

It’s expected to last three weeks.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System address staff shortages, sacrifices
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger, Jacob John...
Man arrested after fleeing police
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

A crash involving a North Mankato Police Department vehicle was reportedly caused by poor...
Icy windshield leads to crash involving North Mankato police vehicle
Icy windshield leads to crash involving North Mankato police vehicle
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Highest number of hospitalizations in Sioux Falls since the beginning of the pandemic
FILE - Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire smiles in the dugout before the Twins play the...
Twins elect Gardenhire, Gladden, Tovar to team Hall of Fame
Kyle Rittenhouse
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest