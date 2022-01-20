Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System address staff shortages, sacrifices
The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger, Jacob John...
Man arrested after fleeing police
Highway 14 near New Ulm.
MnDOT gearing up for Highway 14 project
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

FILE - A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of a national lockdown to combat...
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Ohio school worker forced student to eat from trash