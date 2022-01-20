Your Photos
Who are the 3 officers on trial in George Floyd's death?

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three former Minneapolis officers headed to a federal trial on civil rights charges this week in the death of George Floyd aren’t as familiar to most people as Derek Chauvin, a fellow officer who was convicted of murder last spring.

Thomas Lane and J. Kueng were the first officers to respond to a report that Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, and they helped Chauvin restrain Floyd. Lane and Kueng were rookies just a few days into their jobs as full-fledged officers.

Tou Thao was the second-most senior officer on the scene after Chauvin. He held back a group of bystanders shouting at the officers to get off Floyd.

