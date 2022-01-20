Wounded veterans set to take the ice for Hockey Day MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, wounded and disabled veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces will have their day on the ice for Hockey Day Minnesota.

The Minnesota Warriors game has been organized to operate exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, for wounded, injured or otherwise disabled veterans of the United States Military, in conjunction with the USA Disabled Hockey Program.

The Minnesota Warriors is a way for these veterans to not only get their physical exercise in, but mental and emotional stimulation as well.

They will also take part in the National Anthem on Jan. 22, holding the American flag during the ceremony.

Former Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is set to drop the puck at the Minnesota Warriors game today, which kicks off at 5 p.m.

