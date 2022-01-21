Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford Expedition.(Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Alabama stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle on the interstate only to make a shocking discovery – $500,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden within its walls.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 18, a deputy “noticed irregularities about” a 2003 Ford Expedition that was being transported on a car carrier with an Illinois tag.

The deputy stopped the car carrier and searched the Ford Expedition, discovering 116 pounds of methamphetamine tucked inside the vehicle’s factory voids.

The Ford Expedition was being shipped from Los Angeles to Orlando. Officials seized the drugs and the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car carrier was released. Authorities are still investigating the origin of the drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System address staff shortages, sacrifices
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger, Jacob John...
Man arrested after fleeing police

Latest News

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer,...
Man wins $930,000 on $2 scratcher
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues
Washington News Bureau senior reporter Ted Fioraliso interviews Vice President Kamala Harris...
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration’s first year
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year
Kenyari Sawyer said she lacked confidence before applying because she thought she wasn't smart...
Georgia teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships