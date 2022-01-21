Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003.(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – Break out the leg lamp because a sequel to “A Christmas Story” is in the works nearly 40 years after the original’s debut.

The Hollywood Reporter said Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The original movie was set in the 1940s on Cleveland Street with 9-year-old Ralphie desperately dreaming of having a Red Ryder BB gun under the tree.

The sequel will be titled “A Christmas Story Christmas” and is intended to premiere on HBO Max. Production is set to begin in Hungary in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his Cleveland Street house to “deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up,” as he reconnects with his childhood friends and accepts “the passing of his Old Man,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

A prior sequel was made in 2012 called “A Christmas Story 2.” It is unclear if the plot of “A Christmas Story Christmas” will take the 2012 plot into account.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System address staff shortages, sacrifices

Latest News

Mapleton community to celebrate Robert Burns’ 263rd birthday Saturday
Mapleton community to celebrate Robert Burns’ 263rd birthday Saturday
Mapleton community to celebrate Robert Burns’ 263rd birthday Saturday
Mapleton community to celebrate Robert Burns’ 263rd birthday Saturday
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
LIVE @ Hockey Day Minnesota: Brendan Furry interview
LIVE @ Hockey Day Minnesota: Brendan Furry interview
March For Life rally draws crowd from across the country, including one group who drove 30 hours fro