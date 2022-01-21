Your Photos
Duluth man kills roommate’s 4 pet ferrets, charged with animal cruelty

(Maurice Guski)
By Joey Swanson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A Duluth man is behind bars after admitting he killed all four of his roommate’s emotional support ferrets with a BB gun after a fight.

Levi James Arneberg, 27, is charged with four counts of animal cruelty after Duluth Police found the dead ferret carcasses in the alley outside their apartment January 18.

According to police, Arneberg and his roommate Maurice Guski were arguing the night before.

In court documents, the victim claimed Arneberg held a knife and said, “it would be bad if one of them were hurt. Get the {expletive} out!”

Police eventually found blood smeered around the apartment.

According to court documents, Arneberg later admitted to authorities he killed the ferrets because they “smelled like {expletive}.”

Before moving to Duluth, Guski told KBJR 6/CBS 3 he operated a ferret rescue program for more than eight years in Louisiana.

Guski explained these animals support him emotionally after he suffered a stroke.

“Once they are bonded with a person, they interact just like any other pet. They are almost like having a toddler,” Guski said.

Guski plans to get more ferrets as emotional support animals.

Arneberg is being held at the St. Louis County Jail and will be back in court in February.

A judge set his bail at $20,000.

