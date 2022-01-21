Your Photos
Enbridge says it has fixed pierced aquifer near oil pipeline

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Enbridge Energy said it has stopped the flow of spilled artesian groundwater that began a year ago when workers installing the Line 3 oil pipeline in northwestern Minnesota punctured an aquifer.

The spill near Enbridge’s terminal in Clearbrook was one of the worst environmental accidents during construction of the 340-mile (547-kilometer) pipeline in Minnesota.

Workers dug too deeply into the ground and the rupture resulted in a 24 million gallon groundwater leak.

The company told the state Department of Natural Resources that it stopped the uncontrolled leak on Tuesday. The DNR said it will monitor the repair and the investigation remains ongoing.

The agency is looking at further restoration, mitigation and penalties.

