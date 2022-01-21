Your Photos
EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Smith talks Hockey Day Minnesota, Olympics, & more

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith talked to KEYC’s Mary Rominger in an exclusive interview Friday.

The Hobey Baker nominee opened up about Hockey Day Minnesota being hosted in Mankato and the Mavericks playing outdoors against St. Thomas on Saturday, being named to the Team USA Olympic hockey roster, and much more.

Click the video in the player above to see the full interview.

