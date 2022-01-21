Your Photos
Joe Millionaire contestant shares local ties to Minnesota, South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, is a fresh take on the original series that became popular in 2003.

Twenty women find out if they have a connection between two men. One of the men is a wealthy millionaire and the other has ordinary wealth.

Despite the intentional ambiguity that makes the show go, a familiar face appears on the show.

Bre Hagen, a native of the St. Paul area, is an alumna of South Dakota State University. She was originally cast for another show but found out through vague details about a chance to find that special person. Little did she know it could happen through Joe Millionaire.

You can watch it Thursdays at 7 p.m. CST on KEYC FOX.

