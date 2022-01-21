Your Photos
Longtime Minnesota infectious disease director to retire

Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann plans to step down...
Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann plans to step down Feb. 2 after more than three decades at the state health department.(Public Domain)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann plans to step down Feb. 2 after more than three decades at the state health department.

The longtime epidemiologist became a household name to Minnesotans as a face of the state’s response to the pandemic.

The announcement was made Thursday.

Ehresmann is a leading expert in influenza nationally and played leading roles in the responses to a 2017 measles outbreak that was the largest nationwide that year and the swine flu in 2009.

The current assistant director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Emily Emerson, will become the interim director as the state agency launches a nationwide search for a new director.

