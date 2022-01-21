Loyola upsets No. 6 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Loyola Crusaders hosted the No. 6 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights on Thursday night.
Loyola would upset the Knights, winning 58-42 to improve to 11-3 this season.
The Crusaders had another big win earlier this week when they defeated No. 1 St. Mary’s.
Loyola will play Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday, while LCWM is back in action on Monday against Norwood Young America.
MORE SCORES
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.