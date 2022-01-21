Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Loyola upsets No. 6 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Loyola Crusaders hosted the No. 6 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights on Thursday night.

Loyola would upset the Knights, winning 58-42 to improve to 11-3 this season.

The Crusaders had another big win earlier this week when they defeated No. 1 St. Mary’s.

Loyola will play Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday, while LCWM is back in action on Monday against Norwood Young America.

MORE SCORES

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System address staff shortages, sacrifices
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
The Nicollet county Sheriff’s office pulled over a Jeep Tuesday when the passenger, Jacob John...
Man arrested after fleeing police

Latest News

Mankato East and West prepare to take their cross-town rivalry outside for Hockey Day Minnesota.
Mankato East, West prepare to take rivalry outdoors
Mankato East, West prepare to take rivalry outdoors
HIGHLIGHTS: Loyola vs. LCWM
HIGHLIGHTS: Loyola vs. LCWM
SOF Awarding Scholarships at Hockey Day MN
SOF Awarding Scholarships at Hockey Day MN