Mankato East, West prepare to take rivalry outdoors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The stage is set for puck drop between the Mankato East and West boys’ hockey teams on Friday night.

The Cougars and Scarlets took their practices to local outdoor rinks 24 hours before the two square off at Blakeslee Stadium.

“This environment out here, everybody’s having fun. We’re just out here playing what we love to play since we’ve been 4/5 years old and I don’t think there’s anything better than that,” Mankato East senior forward Quintin Steindl said.

“It’s just fun to see these kids kind of remember that it’s a game. I try and remind them from time to time that, we got to play for that little guy that came to the rink on a Saturday morning at 6 a.m., mom or dad brought you here, you’re all bundled up, you got dressed at home, you had a big smile on your face because you were just coming to play. And, that’s kind of what this unique experience is going to do for us,” Mankato West head coach Nate Olson said.

The Mankato East and West cross-town rivalry features a rich history, but what makes it special is the players’ connected upbringing.

“We’re stoked, it’s awesome. We’re super excited about it and I don’t think we have any negativity about it. No matter the outcome it’ll be a fun experience,” Scarlets senior right wing Gavin Brunmeier said.

“Each and every guy from East and West knows that when we play each other or anybody, that competition switch just goes and we’re all friends at the end of the day. I mean after we play our game and we’re all done battling, we sit there and congratulate each other like we’re friends. These guys come in working hard, over at West they work extremely hard as well as we do,” Cougars senior forward Austin Arnoldy said.

Mankato East enters the match up 10-5 overall, including an 8-3 win over West earlier this season.

“When you look at a lot of teams around the state, there’s usually three or four pretty good players, but I feel like out team, we’re in the like 14, 15, 16 really good players that are really contributing to our success,” Mankato East head coach Adam Fries said.

The Cougars are playing for last year’s seniors who weren’t given the opportunity to play in Hockey Day Minnesota or make a deep run in the playoffs after sporting a JV line-up for a first-round section game due to COVID-19.

“This group that’s behind us here is really pushing forward to make sure that their successes are not only for themselves but going back to last year’s team and the kids that didn’t get a chance to do it last year,” Fries added.

Mankato West plays behind a 5-10 record, eager to find consistency through the final leg of the season.

“We keep it going throughout the whole game, I mean even until the last buzzer, we’ll keep playing putting our all in,” Scarlets senior goalie Matthew Birkmaier said.

At the end of the day, both sides are proud of how the community is coming together for the festivities leading up to Hockey Day Minnesota.

“It’s really exciting, I would say is the biggest thing is the excitement. But, it’s a lot of preparation that goes into it outside of just hockey overall, like we, the past weekend before, Friday night, we went out and shoveled off all the bleachers for the students and all the parents that are going out there and stuff like that. But, it’s more of a community thing, it’s not just something for us,” Cougars senior forward Carson Graves said.

East and West square off Friday night at 5:30 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.

