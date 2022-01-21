Mapleton community to celebrate Robert Burns’ 263rd birthday Saturday

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Miss Bonnie Lass returns for another year of dances, poems, and speeches in Mapleton this weekend.

This event, honoring the 263rd birthday of late Scottish poet Robert Burns, features a variety of Scottish cultural heritage points that keep the tradition alive. An annual Bonnie Lass court is nominated, and at this event, the next Bonnie Lass will be named and crowned.

“I think it’s pretty cool that we still celebrate this in my hometown. Just have fun with it, like throughout the year, it was fun. I’m just glad to have had the experience. Just take it all in while you can,” said Elisabeth Nelson, who was crowned last year’s Miss Bonny Lass

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Maple River High School. Tickets can be purchased at Bare Roots Floral in Mapleton or at the door.

The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Happy Burns Week!! This Saturday is the big day and night to once again celebrate Robert Burns and all things Scottish.... Posted by Maple River Burns Club on Monday, January 17, 2022

