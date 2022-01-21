Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: Hockey Day Minnesota just around the corner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hockey Day Minnesota is right around the corner, but the events and activities at Blakeslee Stadium have been going on all week long.

Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington joined Rob Clark and Mary Rominger for this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

Mary Rominger: “Coach, what feelings and emotions are going through your mind when you walk up to the rink here outdoors?”

John Harrington: “This is really great. I think everyone will say it, it brings back great memories of playing as a young player when I first got started in northern Minnesota. It’s what we all wanted to do, play hockey outside. We grew up with that, to be able to do this when we get older, all our players have done that at one time, that’s what’s really exciting, it brings back great memories of when we all got started playing the game.”

Rob Clark: “The MSU women’s hockey team will play here on Sunday, but this won’t be the coldest game you guys have played in for a Hockey Day Minnesota celebration.”

JH: “I don’t think so. I was saying earlier, when we were up in Bemidji four years ago, I remember waking up at 6 a.m. that morning and it was -28° and we were playing at 1 p.m. Have to warm up in a hurry here to have a game. When we got out there, it was a few degrees below zero, but the sun was out and there was no wind, which was helpful. We loved it, great environment and enjoyed every minute of it. Everyone was playing and in the game. I think it’ll be the same on Sunday, a beautiful day, our girls are excited to drop the puck and get started against St. Thomas.”

MR: “The Minnesota State alumni game gets underway Sunday morning, and the home-and-home series against St. Thomas starts Friday and concludes Sunday. Is your team ready to go? I would imagine so after beating No. 4 Minnesota to split the series. This team has to be buzzing.”

JH: “They’re really excited to play. I know we’ve been looking forward to this weekend for a long time. To beat Minnesota was a thrill for our players and right now it’s hard for them to wait for the weekend. Our girls are excited, to coach at practice is one thing, but let’s play. We’re ready to go. We’re excited for this weekend. It’s a big series for us, both games count in the standings, so both teams will be playing hard, and the Mavericks will be ready to go.”

This Saturday enjoy a full slate of @HockeyDayMN! 14 hours of #HDM2022 coverage begins at 9am on Bally Sports North and the Bally Sports app. pic.twitter.com/dyPwzNOj6W — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 19, 2022

MR: “The Olympics are right around the corner and you were part of the U.S. Olympic team that defeated the Russians in 1980, and it was a miracle. Nathan Smith was selected to represent Team USA at next month’s Olympics. What goes through your mind when you see a guy like Smith get an opportunity to compete on that stage?”

JH: “Well, I remember when the Olympics went from college and amateurs to professional players. As a hockey coach and player, you always want to watch the best against the best. That’s what it turned into with the NHL players, but I also think back to when I played, as college players and amateurs were allowed, it gave us that opportunity where when you talked about NHL players, you also had to be an All-Star to play in the Olympics. I would have never had that, my dreams were to play college hockey and possibly get a tryout to play on the Olympic team. Anytime I see players like Nathan or any of the other college players that are playing, what an awesome opportunity to play on the Olympic stage to have the opportunity to perform. When you wear red, white and blue, and it says USA on your jersey, that’s the best uniform you can have on, and I’m sure Nate’s going to feel that way this Olympics.”

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team kicks off a home-and-home series against St. Thomas Thursday evening, returning on Saturday to play at Blakeslee Stadium on Hockey Day Minnesota.

As for the 2022 Winter Olympics, they are scheduled from Feb. 4-20 and will be broadcast on KEYC NBC.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.