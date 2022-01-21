Mayo celebrates National Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating National Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Week.

CRNAs play an important role in several healthcare settings.

There are around 60,000 practicing CRNAs in the U.S.

They provide care during surgical, therapeutic, diagnostic and obstetrical procedures.

They are the main providers of anesthesia for people in rural areas and the U.S. Armed Forces.

Nurse Anesthetist Nathan Silva stated, “Anything that requires any sort of assistance with breathing, we are the best at doing that. We run the gamut at anything that requires anesthesia. Whether it just be station, whether it be surgery or an emergency code situation.”

Mayo said this week is an opportunity to reflect on CRNAs’ unique expertise and heroic work.

