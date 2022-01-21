Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
CLASS 4A
- 1. Park Center 12-0
- 2. Shakopee 11-1
- 3. Wayzata 10-3
- 4. Lakeville North 10-2
- 5. East Ridge 10-2
- 6. Hopkins 10-2
- 7. Eastview 11-2
- 8. Minnetonka 9-2
- 9. Osseo 9-4
- 10. Owatonna 9-2
CLASS 3A
- 1. Totino-Grace 9-2
- 2. Columbia Heights 10-0
- 3. South St. Paul 14-0
- 4. DeLaSalle 7-5
- 5. Princeton 11-1
- 6. Alexandria 8-1
- 7. Simley 9-2
- 8. Orono 7-3
- 9. North Branch 11-3
- 10. Mankato West 9-3
CLASS 2A
- 1. Minneapolis North 8-3
- 2. Caledonia 12-0
- 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 14-0
- 4. Minnehaha Academy 2-4
- 5. Lake City 9-2
- 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13-2
- 7. Maple River 12-1
- 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12-0
- 9. Albany 11-2
- 10. Annandale 8-2
CLASS 1A
- 1. Hayfield 13-0
- 2. Cass Lake Bena 11-0
- 3. Martin County West 11-0
- 4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 12-1
- 5. New York Mills 12-0
- 6. Henning 11-1
- 7. Rushford-Peterson 8-3
- 8. Fertile-Beltrami 10-1
- 9. Ashby 9-1
- 10. North Woods 10-1
