Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

LCWM wins 57-50.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

  • 1. Park Center 12-0
  • 2. Shakopee 11-1
  • 3. Wayzata 10-3
  • 4. Lakeville North 10-2
  • 5. East Ridge 10-2
  • 6. Hopkins 10-2
  • 7. Eastview 11-2
  • 8. Minnetonka 9-2
  • 9. Osseo 9-4
  • 10. Owatonna 9-2

CLASS 3A

  • 1. Totino-Grace 9-2
  • 2. Columbia Heights 10-0
  • 3. South St. Paul 14-0
  • 4. DeLaSalle 7-5
  • 5. Princeton 11-1
  • 6. Alexandria 8-1
  • 7. Simley 9-2
  • 8. Orono 7-3
  • 9. North Branch 11-3
  • 10. Mankato West 9-3

CLASS 2A

  • 1. Minneapolis North 8-3
  • 2. Caledonia 12-0
  • 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 14-0
  • 4. Minnehaha Academy 2-4
  • 5. Lake City 9-2
  • 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13-2
  • 7. Maple River 12-1
  • 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12-0
  • 9. Albany 11-2
  • 10. Annandale 8-2

CLASS 1A

  • 1. Hayfield 13-0
  • 2. Cass Lake Bena 11-0
  • 3. Martin County West 11-0
  • 4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 12-1
  • 5. New York Mills 12-0
  • 6. Henning 11-1
  • 7. Rushford-Peterson 8-3
  • 8. Fertile-Beltrami 10-1
  • 9. Ashby 9-1
  • 10. North Woods 10-1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

