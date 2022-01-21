(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

1. Park Center 12-0

2. Shakopee 11-1

3. Wayzata 10-3

4. Lakeville North 10-2

5. East Ridge 10-2

6. Hopkins 10-2

7. Eastview 11-2

8. Minnetonka 9-2

9. Osseo 9-4

10. Owatonna 9-2

CLASS 3A

1. Totino-Grace 9-2

2. Columbia Heights 10-0

3. South St. Paul 14-0

4. DeLaSalle 7-5

5. Princeton 11-1

6. Alexandria 8-1

7. Simley 9-2

8. Orono 7-3

9. North Branch 11-3

10. Mankato West 9-3

CLASS 2A

1. Minneapolis North 8-3

2. Caledonia 12-0

3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 14-0

4. Minnehaha Academy 2-4

5. Lake City 9-2

6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13-2

7. Maple River 12-1

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12-0

9. Albany 11-2

10. Annandale 8-2

CLASS 1A

1. Hayfield 13-0

2. Cass Lake Bena 11-0

3. Martin County West 11-0

4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 12-1

5. New York Mills 12-0

6. Henning 11-1

7. Rushford-Peterson 8-3

8. Fertile-Beltrami 10-1

9. Ashby 9-1

10. North Woods 10-1

