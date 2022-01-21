Nelly concert postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Thursday that the Nelly concert scheduled for Friday in Mankato has been postponed.

The cause of the postponement is unclear, with the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center saying it was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Anyone who purchased tickets is asked to hold their tickets until the new date is announced.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the @Nelly_Mo concert scheduled for Friday, January 21 has been postponed.



Hold on to your tickets until the new date is announced; we will be able to give further instructions at that time. pic.twitter.com/AhtWKi0V8G — Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (@MCHSEventCenter) January 20, 2022

