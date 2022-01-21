Your Photos
Nelly concert postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Wednesday that the Nelly concert has been rescheduled.(Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced Thursday that the Nelly concert scheduled for Friday in Mankato has been postponed.

The cause of the postponement is unclear, with the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center saying it was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Anyone who purchased tickets is asked to hold their tickets until the new date is announced.

