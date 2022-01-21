No. 2 Minnesota State scores 5 unanswered goals en route to victory

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 2 Minnesota State Mavericks were in St. Paul Thursday for the first game of a home-and-home series against St. Thomas.

After going down 1-0 early, the Mavericks would bounce back and score five unanswered goals, on their way to a 5-1 victory.

Minnesota State improved to 22-5 with the victory.

The Mavericks and Tommies will be in action again at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday, capping off the night for Hockey Day Minnesota.

Anyone who is unable to attend Saturday’s game will be able to watch the game live on Bally Sports North.

This Saturday enjoy a full slate of @HockeyDayMN! 14 hours of #HDM2022 coverage begins at 9am on Bally Sports North and the Bally Sports app. pic.twitter.com/dyPwzNOj6W — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 19, 2022

