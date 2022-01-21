Your Photos
No. 2 Minnesota State scores 5 unanswered goals en route to victory

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 2 Minnesota State Mavericks were in St. Paul Thursday for the first game of a home-and-home series against St. Thomas.

After going down 1-0 early, the Mavericks would bounce back and score five unanswered goals, on their way to a 5-1 victory.

Minnesota State improved to 22-5 with the victory.

The Mavericks and Tommies will be in action again at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday, capping off the night for Hockey Day Minnesota.

Anyone who is unable to attend Saturday’s game will be able to watch the game live on Bally Sports North.

