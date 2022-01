MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Buddy.

Buddy is a black Labrador retriever and terrier mix.

Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says Buddy’s perfect home would look forward to an energetic dog to train and run with.

He is very food motivated.

For more information on how to adopt Buddy, click here.

