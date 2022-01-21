Your Photos
Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk

Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Frozen Food Development is recalling specific lots of Lidl-brand 12-ounce packages of frozen spinach for a possible listeria contamination.

The greens were sold in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the FDA announced.

The bags of spinach have a best by date of Sept. 10, 2023. Items included in the recall are marked with lot Nos. R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported.

Routine testing caught the issue, and production has been halted as the FDA and the company investigate.

The product can be returned to the place you bought it for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

